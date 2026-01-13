Great American Media Announces New Original Movie for Easter

Blessings in Disguise, Starring Shae Robins and Casey Elliott, Heartfelt Film Explores How Love, Craft, and Faith are Woven into Everyday Life

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today the new Original Movie, Blessings in Disguise, starring Shae Robins and Casey Elliott, will premiere this Easter season on Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+. The film is a moving and uplifting story about legacy, creativity, and the unseen threads of faith that bind generations together.

Shae Robins and Casey Elliott are set to star in Great American Media’s Blessings in Disguise this Easter. Photo courtesy of Great American Media.

Set against the fast-paced world of high fashion and the enduring charm of small-town life, Blessings in Disguise follows Katie (Robins), a driven New York fashion designer with only three weeks to develop a collection that could launch her brand to national prominence. Under mounting pressure and searching for inspiration, Katie returns to her hometown where she chooses an unexpected venue to unveil her work – her late grandmother's beloved seamstress shop, Charlotte's Thread.

As Katie breathes new life into the quiet storefront, she uncovers the remarkable source behind her grandmother's handmade designs: carefully selected Scriptures, lovingly stitched by hand and hidden inside every garment.

Along the way, Katie reconnects with Luke (Elliott), her first love and now a gifted furniture designer and woodworker whose designs are rooted in craftmanship, patience, and purpose. As their lives intertwine once more, the two discover that inspiration is not found in deadlines or demand – but in the timeless values of home, heritage, and hope.

"This film is a strong example of the kind of storytelling we prioritize at Great American Media," said Kaitlyn Haubrich, Chief Brand Officer, Great American Media. "Blessings in Disguise is about faith lived out through family, community, and everyday grace—reminding us that even when life feels uncertain, there is meaning being woven into every moment.," Haubrich concluded.

Blessings in Disguise continues Great American Media's dedication to deliver programming that resonates with audiences seeking stories of faith, authenticity, and connection. The film premieres exclusively on Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+ as part of the network's growing slate of original programs.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is theleader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leader in faith and family streaming; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Great American Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media