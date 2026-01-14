Great American Media Begins Production on An Ozark Mountain Christmas at Beloved Silver Dollar City, Transforming Branson, Missouri, into a Real-Life Christmas Wonderland

Film Anchors Great American Christmas 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Branson, Missouri, residents are thrilled as production on Great American Media's Original Movie, An Ozark Mountain Christmas is now underway. The film, starring Brianna Cohen (A Royal Christmas Manor, Saving the Christmas Ranch) and Jonathan Stoddard ("Crossroad Springs," A Royal Christmas Tail), is a tentpole of new Original films coming to Great American Christmas 2026. The film brings the full magic of the season to life at one of America's most cherished Christmas destinations – the City of Branson and Silver Dollar City.

Great American Media and Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo., are teaming up to produce a 2026 Original Movie, "An Ozark Mountain Christmas," starring Jonathan Stoddard and Brianna Cohen. Photo courtesy of Great American Media 2026.

Across the iconic 1880's-themed park, is a dazzling Christmas wonderland featuring more than 6.5 million lights, hand-crafted decorations, live holiday entertainment, a world-class holiday parade, and season attractions that make Branson, MO, and Silver Dollar City a beloved pilgrimage for families from across the country. From glowing lantern-lined streets and towering Christmas trees to carolers, horse-drawn carriages, and artisan demonstrations, Silver Dollar City provides the storybook backdrop for Great American Media's newest holiday film.

In partnership with the City of Branson, An Ozark Mountain Christmas will capture the region at its most magical. Branson has extended its celebrated Christmas lighting and décor throughout the filming schedule, ensuring the movie is immersed in the realism of a true Branson Christmas with twinkling streets, decorated storefronts, and festive skyline playing a starring role in the legendary holiday spectacle.

"Branson and Silver Dollar City create one of the most breathtaking Christmas destinations in America," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "The film allows us to invite audiences inside a real-life Christmas dream – one filled with light, tradition, music, craftsmanship, and the warmth of small-town celebration. An Ozark Mountain Christmas embodies everything Great American Christmas represents -- faith, hope, joy. Christmas as it is meant to be," Abbott concluded.

Throughout production, the film will showcase the many experiences that have made Silver Dollar City synonymous with the season: glowing nighttime rides, seasonal culinary favorites, artisan workshops, holiday shows, festive shopping, and the unmistakable spirit of togetherness and tradition that is foundational to the City of Branson, Silver Dollar City, and Great American Media.

An Ozark Mountain Christmas will premiere as part of Great American Christmas 2026 on Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+, continuing the tradition of delivering uplifting stories set in America's most meaningful and beautiful small towns and communities.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media