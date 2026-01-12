Bill Abbott Appoints Paige Havins as Great American Media Deputy General Counsel

Brings more than a decade of in-house legal and transactional experience

Former Deputy General Counsel at a global technology protection company

Adjunct law professor with a strong commitment to mentorship and community service

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced that Paige Havins has joined the company as Deputy General Counsel, reporting to Bill Abbott, President and CEO.

Havins brings more than a decade of in-house legal experience with a strong transactional focus, including drafting, negotiating, and managing a wide range of internal and external agreements. Her background spans telecommunications, technology, sports, entertainment, and insurance, giving her a practical, well-rounded perspective on the legal and business needs of a growing media company.

Paige Havins joins Great American Media as Deputy General Counsel. Photo courtesy of Great American Media.

"Paige is a thoughtful, solutions-oriented legal leader with a strong understanding of how smart legal strategy supports growth," said Abbott. "Her depth of experience across multiple industries, combined with her collaborative approach, makes her a great addition to our leadership team as we continue to build and scale Great American Media."Prior to joining Great American Media, Havins served as Deputy General Counsel at Likewize, a global technology device protection firm headquartered in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. In that role, she supported legal research, risk management, and commercial growth initiatives across the global organization.

In addition to her corporate legal work, Havins is an adjunct professor at Trinity Law School, where she teaches Contracts. She brings real-world experience into the classroom, helping prepare the next generation of legal professionals for practice.

Havins earned her Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law and is committed to lifelong learning and professional excellence. She is actively engaged in her community, volunteering through her local church and previously serving with the Junior League, coaching with Special Olympics Texas, and participating on the board of a local community credit union.

She lives in the Dallas–Fort Worth area with her family and values mentoring others, supporting meaningful causes, and building strong professional and personal relationships.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

Media Contact:

Debbie Davis

[email protected]

512-537-1414

SOURCE Great American Media