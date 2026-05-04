Bill Dombi Joins Liberty Partners Group

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic government relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that Bill Dombi, a nationally recognized expert and leader in home care and hospice, has joined the Liberty Partners team, effective April 29, 2026, and will be serving the firm as a Principal.

Bill Dombi

Bill is a leading figure in home health and hospice, with more than 40 years of experience at the forefront of law, policy, and advocacy. Widely recognized for advancing care at home through legal, legislative, and regulatory action, Bill has extraordinarily deep experience across Congress, federal agencies, and the courts. Just as important, Bill has empowered providers of all sizes and in every state to achieve operational excellence, consistent compliance, and positive impact.

Bill's leadership includes numerous roles in the home health and hospice community, including his service as President and CEO of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC), and later as President Emeritus and Counsel to the National Alliance for Care at Home. Earlier roles include Vice President for Law at NAHC, executive leadership positions within affiliated organizations, and co-founder of Legal Assistance to Medicare Patients.

Throughout his career, Bill has played a central role in numerous legislative and regulatory achievements, including expansion of the Medicare home health benefit, creation of the hospice benefit, and implementation of the Medicare prospective payment system. He has also led landmark litigation addressing Medicare policy, Medicaid payment adequacy, and labor regulations that have helped transform home care and hospice into a cornerstone of America's long-term care continuum.

"We are delighted to welcome Bill Dombi to Liberty Partners," said Andrew Woods, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Partners Group. "Highly esteemed by all who know and have had the privilege of working with him, Bill brings tremendous depth, expertise and compassion to our work on behalf of home health and hospice providers and patients. It is a great pleasure and sincere honor to welcome Bill to Liberty Partners Group."

"I am thrilled to be joining Liberty Partners Group's exceptional team," said Dombi. "Across many years, clients, and successes, Liberty Partners has helped lead the policy change that has greatly strengthened the home health and hospice community. I am excited to be working alongside them as we seek to ensure that the needs of patients and their providers continue to be met, now and well into the future."

About Liberty Partners Group

Founded in 2006 by former Senator Connie Mack and Andrew Woods, Liberty Partners Group is a leading provider of government relations and public affairs services to a diverse family of clients, utilizing a proven combination of policy, positioning, and pursuit strategies to consistently deliver differentially positive results to its clients.

CONTACT:

Eric Berger

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804-405-7600

SOURCE Liberty Partners Group