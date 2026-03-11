Greenberg Traurig Continues Expansion of Corporate Practice with Private Equity Attorney William R. 'Bill' Halaby III

MIAMI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. continues the strategic expansion of its Corporate Practice with the addition of William R. "Bill" Halaby III as a shareholder in the firm's Miami office.

Halaby, who joins from Morrison Foerster, represents private equity sponsors, other private companies, and public companies in a wide range of transactional matters, including leveraged buyouts, carveout transactions, spinoffs, joint ventures, growth equity investments, business combinations, and securities offerings. He advises on domestic and cross-border transactions across the leisure, life sciences, industrial, financial services, energy, technology, and consumer goods and services industries, representing both buyers and sellers.

"Bill brings the type of high‑caliber transactional experience that continues to elevate our growing Corporate Practice," said Daniella G. Silberstein, co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice. "His ability to navigate sophisticated transactions for both private equity sponsors and strategic acquirers aligns seamlessly with our multidisciplinary practice and reputation for helping clients achieve their business objectives. We are pleased to welcome him to the team."

Halaby's previous experience includes representing the founders of a consumer packaged goods business in their approximately $1 billion sale to a private equity firm and a Fortune 500 company in its $21 billion strategic acquisition of another Fortune 500 company's biopharma business. He also advised a private equity firm on the $700 million sale of its industrial‑sector portfolio company to a strategic acquirer and led the concurrent purchase and combination of three technology‑sector software businesses for a private equity sponsor.

"Florida is home to me, so joining Greenberg Traurig was a natural step," Halaby said. "With its deep roots and strong presence in the state, along with its excellent reputation among private equity sponsors, Greenberg Traurig offers the ideal platform to grow my practice and deliver the sophisticated, client‑first service expected in complex transactions."

Halaby grew up in the Tampa area and earned his Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of South Florida. He began his legal studies at the University of Florida Levin College of Law before transferring to and completing his J.D. at the University of Chicago Law School.

His connection to the region also drives his dedication to giving back to the community. Halaby currently sits on the statewide board of directors for Take Stock in Children of Florida, a nonprofit program offering mentoring, college readiness support, and college scholarships to low-income, underrepresented students — a program in which he also participated as a student.

