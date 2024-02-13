Bill Nye "The Science Guy" Announced as Ellucian Live 2024 Guest Speaker

Science educator, engineer, comedian, author, and inventor to engage thousands of higher education professionals in advance of total solar eclipse

RESTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Bill Nye, popularly known as "The Science Guy," as a special guest speaker to open Ellucian Live 2024, the industry's premier global technology conference. Mr. Nye will engage in a fireside chat during the customer welcome reception where he will discuss his passion for making education and scientific literacy accessible and entertaining. Additionally, Mr. Nye will lead a captivating presentation explaining solar eclipses in anticipation of the total solar eclipse that attendees will experience the following day.

"It is an honor to have Mr. Nye join us at Ellucian Live 2024 as a guest speaker. As a beloved figure in the scientific and educational communities, and a passionate advocate for learning, he will undoubtedly inspire our attendees across higher education who are dedicated to student success," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "His charisma and expertise will also help us appreciate the extraordinary cosmic event awaiting us in San Antonio where we will be in the path of totality of a solar eclipse. We look forward to this opportunity to learn from one of the greatest science communicators of our time."

Ellucian Live will be held April 7-10, 2024 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, bringing together the largest global community of institutional leaders, technologists, and administrators in higher education to discover game-changing solutions, industry insights, and powerful connections.

ABOUT BILL NYE

Bill Nye is an American science educator, engineer, comedian, television presenter, inventor, keynote speaker and New York Times bestselling author. In his role as the creator and host of the 18-time Emmy Award winning Bill Nye the Science Guy, Nye helped introduce the millennial generation to science and engineering in an entertaining and accessible manner, fostering an understanding and appreciation for the science that makes our world work.

Today, Nye is a respected champion of scientific literacy who has challenged opponents of evidence-based education and policy on climate change, evolution and critical thinking. He currently serves as CEO of The Planetary Society, the world's largest and most influential non-governmental space organization, co-founded by Carl Sagan.

He is also a frequent television guest, joining The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, appearing on season 17 of Dancing with the Stars and playing cameo roles in a number of TV shows and films, including Inside Amy Schumer, The Big Bang Theory, and NBC's Blindspot.

In May 2019, Nye launched the science-themed podcast Science Rules! with Bill Nye along with co-host and veteran journalist Corey S. Powell where they answered listener questions on just about anything in the universe alongside experts and special celebrity guests. The podcast was named one of the "eight podcasts about science and technology that are worth your time" by The New York Times.

Nye currently serves as host and executive producer on The End is Nye, a new science series that explores various epic global disasters imaginable, both natural and unnatural, with each episode now available on Peacock.

In addition to his current ventures, Nye has authored three New York Times bestselling books – Undeniable: Evolution and the Science of Creation (2015), Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World (2016), and Everything All At Once: How to Unleash Your Inner Nerd, Tap into Radical Curiosity and Solve Any Problem (2017) and also co-authored the middle-grade reader series Jack and the Geniuses. Nye has also served as the host of the Emmy-nominated series Bill Nye Saves the World on Netflix, and is the subject of the critically-acclaimed documentary Bill Nye: Science Guy which premiered at SXSW in 2017 and later aired on PBS.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

