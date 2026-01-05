Ellucian Completes Acquisition of Anthology's SIS and ERP Business

Acquisition reflects Ellucian's market leadership, sole focus on higher education, and commitment to institutions worldwide

RESTON, Va., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Anthology's Student Information Systems (SIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) business. This milestone follows the company's previously announced position as the successful bidder in Anthology's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

"This acquisition marks an important moment for Ellucian as we extend our vision — to unlock learning for all — to an even broader community of institutions and learners," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "As we welcome Anthology's SIS and ERP customers and the teams who serve them to Ellucian, we remain focused on continuity, a seamless transition, and empowering learners for a lifetime of education."

With a commitment to provide strong support, Ellucian will continue to deliver and maintain Anthology's existing SIS and ERP systems, providing stability for customers while expanding access to Ellucian's broader technology and services ecosystem and deep higher education expertise. Backed by strong investment and a student-first mindset, Ellucian is driving transformation across the sector by delivering AI-powered insights, enhanced operational efficiency, and improved experiences for students, faculty, and staff.

With the transaction now closed, more than 260 Anthology SIS and ERP customers join Ellucian's global community, strengthening the company's leadership in higher education technology and expanding its ability to support institutions with modern, AI-powered solutions.

To learn more about Ellucian, visit www.ellucian.com.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,800 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff.

Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts

Greg Giangrande, Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

Lindsay Stanley, VP Corporate Communications & PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian