Ellucian Named to GSV 150 List of the World's Most Transformational EdTech Companies for Sixth Year in a Row

2026 GSV 150 recognition reflects Ellucian's proven leadership in advancing higher education and workforce alignment through AI-powered solutions

RESTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has been named to the 2026 GSV 150, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized among the world's top growth companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills.

"Recognition on the GSV 150 once again highlights Ellucian's unwavering commitment to empowering learners and institutions with intelligent, purpose-built technology," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "We are committed to driving innovation across higher education and equipping our customers with AI-powered insights that connect learning to workforce success and create more accessible, personalized, and meaningful experiences for all."

Compiled annually by GSV Ventures, a leading investment platform focused on scaling innovation in education and workforce technology, the GSV 150 honors the most transformational organizations in education technology across all sectors of learning. More than 3,000 global companies were evaluated across five key factors — revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile — to identify the world's most impactful digital learning and workforce innovation companies.

Ellucian's inclusion on the GSV 150 reflects its ongoing investment in AI-enabled, SaaS-native solutions designed to support the end-to-end student lifecycle, from recruitment and enrollment to lifelong learning and career alignment. With its AI-powered platform trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, Ellucian equips more than 2,800 institutions across 50 countries to improve efficiency, strengthen engagement, and deliver better outcomes for students and staff alike.

"The fusion of AI and education is driving new learning experiences and enabling more engaging learning modalities in audio and video," said Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "This transformation is evident in the GSV 150 with the rise of innovative hyper-growers — companies at or above $50 million in ARR and growing their top line in the triple digits."

See the full 2026 GSV 150 list at: https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150

ABOUT GSV SUMMIT

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global convening for the entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, educators, workforce leaders, and policymakers transforming the $8 trillion education and skills sector and convening over 7,000 annually. Launched in 2010 and now in its 17th year, ASU+GSV Summit is hosted by GSV Summit, LLC and is the preeminent platform for connecting ideas, communities, and capital to unlock opportunity at scale. GSV Summit's mission—that ALL people deserve equal access to the future—is grounded in the belief that scaled innovations across PreK to Gray learning are critical to achieving this goal. Learn more at asugsvsummit.com.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,800 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts:

Greg Giangrande, Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

Jess Weston, Manager, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian