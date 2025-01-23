Bill Pieper Joins Welch's Board, Bringing Extensive Financial and Strategic Expertise

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welch's is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Pieper to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Pieper, currently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Land O'Lakes, Inc., brings decades of financial leadership and cooperative expertise to Welch's, further strengthening the organization's commitment to grower-owner success and sustainable business practices.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill Pieper to the Welch's Cooperative Board," said CEO, Trevor Bynum. "Bill's extensive financial acumen, combined with his deep understanding of cooperative enterprises, will provide invaluable insights as Welch's continues to innovate and grow in service of our farmer-owners and consumers."

Pieper has been a key leader at Land O'Lakes since 2005, where he has held progressive roles, including Vice President of Finance and Accounting for Purina, Chief Accounting Officer, and now Chief Financial Officer. Under his leadership, Land O'Lakes has achieved sustained financial growth, operational efficiency, and a stronger connection between farmer-owners and the marketplace.

Prior to his tenure at Land O'Lakes, Pieper held senior financial positions at ADC Telecommunications and NRG Energy and began his career at KPMG, where he honed his expertise in audit and corporate finance. His leadership style reflects a collaborative and strategic approach, perfectly aligning with Welch's cooperative model.

"Joining the Welch's Cooperative Board is an honor, and I look forward to contributing to this iconic brand and its mission of delivering exceptional products while supporting the livelihoods of grower-owners," said Pieper.

Welch's, a farmer-owned cooperative, has been a trusted name in food and beverages for more than 150 years. Guided by a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Welch's connects the efforts of its growers with a global audience. Pieper's addition to the board reflects Welch's ongoing efforts to enhance its governance with proven leaders who share the cooperative's values and vision.

