Bill Wyman At Summitas Wins WealthTech Americas 2024 "Lifetime Achievement" Award

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Wyman, Summitas President of Family Office Services, won the "Lifetime Achievement" award from WealthBriefing at this year's 2024 Family Wealth Report (FWR) Awards. This award category is for individuals' outstanding contributions to the Wealth Management industry.

Showcasing 'best of breed' in the Americas, the awards recognize outstanding organizations, grouped by specialty and geography, that the prestigious panel of an independent advisory board deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year.' This process makes WealthBriefing awards so prized among winners, finalists, and commended alike.

Summitas also won the 'Client Communications (Excl. Reporting)' category at the Eleventh Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2024 program.

"We are elated that Bill Wyman has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Bill's profound influence began at a pivotal moment for Summitas, transforming us from a fledgling venture into a solution used by many of the best-known family offices in the world," said Dan Gregerson, CEO of Summitas. "His unwavering commitment has not only advanced our operations but also established a benchmark for client advocacy. Bill's legacy transcends his professional success; it resonates deeply through the growth and development of those he mentors and supports. This award is a testament to his remarkable contributions and the lasting impact he has made on our industry and community. We are immensely proud that Bill's exceptional work has been recognized by Family Wealth Report and its distinguished panel of experts and peers."

Summitas provides a centralized client operating platform that gathers data from multiple sources, including user-generated content, to simplify operations, increase communication, and organize, protect, and share information—all from one place. From the Digital Vault to collaboration tools, integration of financial information, task management, and streamlined workflows, a branded Summitas portal provides measurable value to family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses.

Established in 2007 by seasoned entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of ultra-high net worth clientele and mission-critical software development, Summitas was born out of a vision to harness technology to cater to the evolving needs of the 21st-century wealth industry.

