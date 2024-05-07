Summitas Wins Family Wealth Report's 2024 "Best Client Communications" Award

The premier digital engagement platform for online wealth management portals

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, an innovative client engagement platform for family ofﬁces, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses, has won Family Wealth Report's 2024 "Best Client Communications (non-reporting)" award.

As a respected member of the Family Office community, the annual Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals serving the family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities in North America. The judging process involves an expert panel of independent judges from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants, and other service providers, each with in-depth knowledge and broad expertise.

"Summitas transcends traditional client portals by enhancing communication across multiple channels. Our platform ensures smooth, secure interactions among operations, advisors, clients, and essential stakeholders," stated Dan Gregerson, CEO of Summitas. "By supporting diverse communication methods and centralizing access to information, Summitas engages clients more effectively. We are honored to receive this recognition from Family Wealth Report and its panel of esteemed experts and peers."

Summitas provides a centralized client operating platform that gathers data from multiple sources, including user-generated content, to simplify operations, increase communication, and organize, protect, and share information—all from one place. From the Digital Vault to collaboration tools, private communication, integration of financial information, task management, and streamlined workflows, a branded Summitas portal provides measurable value to family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses.

About Summitas

Established in 2007 by seasoned entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of ultra-high net worth clientele and mission-critical software development, Summitas was born out of a vision to harness technology to cater to the evolving needs of the 21st-century wealth industry.

