Summitas Wins Family Wealth Report's 2023 "Best Customer Facing Digital Platform" Award

News provided by

Summitas

25 May, 2023, 11:10 ET

A centralized operating platform that provides secure access to complex digital lives.

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, an innovative platform for secure, online client portals for family ofﬁces, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses, has been named "Best Customer Facing Digital Platform" at this year's 2023 Family Wealth Report (FWR) Awards. This award category goes to firms offering a suite of core tools and technologies that provide an integrated digital customer experience.

Continue Reading
Summitas Award Winner 2023
Summitas Award Winner 2023

As a respected member of the Family Office community, FWR hosts this prestigious award ceremony to recognize the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals serving the family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities in North America. The judging process involves an expert panel of independent judges from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants, and other service providers, each with in-depth knowledge and broad expertise.

"We are deeply honored to receive Family Wealth Report's 'Best Customer Facing Digital Platform' award," said Dan Gregerson, Summitas Chairman and CEO. "This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit to innovate and create a seamless, intuitive, and empowering experience for our valued customers and their clients. Together, we are redefining the digital landscape and shaping a future where technology catalyzes meaningful connections and unparalleled success."

Professionals and families need timely access to information from many sources. Summitas Platform® features a scalable, secure, and fault-tolerant engagement platform that hosts any of over 30 solution-specific apps. It was created as a vendor-neutral solution to address the exponential growth of specialized systems and granular services, increasing operational complexity in the Wealth Industry. 

About Summitas

Summitas provides a centralized client operating platform that gathers information from multiple sources, including user-generated content, to simplify operations, increase communication, and organize, protect, and share information—all from one place. From the Digital Vault to collaboration tools, integration of financial information, and the ability to manage projects and tasks to streamline workflows, a branded Summitas portal provides measurable value to family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses.

SOURCE Summitas

Also from this source

Summitas Wins Private Asset Management's 2023 "Best Firmwide Security Solution" Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.