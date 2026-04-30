NORTH HAVEN, Conn., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple B Media , an emerging leader in the free, ad-supported television (FAST) universe, has launched Bowling TV, the first and only 24/7 channel dedicated to all things bowling. It is available today on Prime Video, LG Channels, Xumo Play, DISH TV, Bonusview, Sling Freestream, Plex and Free Live Sports, in addition to Triple B's owned-and-operated Roku app.

Triple B Media Launches Bowling TV, the First 24/7 Channel Dedicated Exclusively to Bowling

" With more than 1,600 FAST channels operating around the world, and seemingly more added every day, there is now only one dedicated to the sport of bowling," says Brendan Canning, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Triple B Media, which operates Bowling TV. "Bowling is extremely popular — the number of people who bowl in America is 67 million — with tens of thousands of organized leagues across the country. Going back to the 'Wide World of Sports' days, bowling is a proven television product. And we believe there's still a large audience out there where this kind of programming is right up their alley."

Launched in partnership with the United States Bowling Congress — the sport's national governing body — Bowling TV features hundreds of hours of some of the best live and library professional action from throughout the years. In addition to the USBC, Matchroom Bowling, France's Bowling Pro-Motion Tour, ZVL Bowling and other content contributors will be featured on the channel.

"This is an exciting step forward for bowling," says Chad Murphy, executive director of USBC. "The Bowling TV FAST channel will expand awareness of the sport among mainstream sports audiences, give our partners new ways to connect with fans and showcase the depth and history of bowling on a global stage."

Beyond Bowling TV, Triple B's portfolio also includes FAST channels such as Billiard TV, PowerSports World, ACL Cornhole TV and Bark TV.

Watch a promo video for Bowling TV here.

About Triple B Media

Triple B Media is a full-service content company, specializing in the operation of television networks and content distribution throughout the world. Triple B Media owns or operates television networks including Billiard TV, Bark TV, PowerSports World, ACL Cornhole TV, Chime TV, Bowling Center TV and more. Triple B Media was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. tripleb.tv

About United States Bowling Congress

The United States Bowling Congress serves as the national governing body of bowling as recognized by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). USBC conducts championship events nationwide including the largest participation sporting events in the world — the USBC Open and Women's Championships — and professional events such as the USBC Masters and USBC Queens.

Founded in 1895, today USBC and its 1,360 state and local associations proudly serve more than a million members. USBC is headquartered in Arlington, Texas, working toward a future for the sport. The online home for USBC is BOWL.com .

Media Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE Triple B Media