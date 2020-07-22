BillingPlatform Accelerates Lead-to-Revenue Process through Seamless Integration with Leading Enterprise Systems

DENVER, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced the availability of out-of-the-box connectors to key enterprise systems, including Salesforce.com, Microsoft Dynamics and Oracle NetSuite. These bi-directional integrations streamline the lead-to-revenue process for customers through seamless interoperability of CRM, CPQ and ERP process functionality.

BillingPlatform is the industry-leading, cloud-based software solution that enables enterprises to automate their billing processes. BillingPlatform supports any kind of billing model – from subscriptions, to usage to one-time charges – and automates the entire monetization process from product conception through revenue recognition, all on a single platform.

With the simplicity of point-and-click configuration to add or delete data fields as business requirements evolve, these new integration capabilities enhance key CRM and CPQ functionality by synchronizing data between systems and automating the quote-to-cash process. This empowers sales and account management with the most accurate and up-to-date information about their customers as well as provides a complete picture of the revenue being generated.

In addition, customers can seamlessly integrate key ERP account and finance data with billing, invoicing and payment data from BillingPlatform to speed up the financial close process and more efficiently manage revenue recognition and financial reporting, which gives finance and operations teams greater control and visibility. The integrations also extend ERP investments by allowing customers to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing by giving them the ability to monetize products with sophisticated usage and rating capabilities.

"For most companies, CRM and ERP systems are cornerstones of their technology landscape and business operations, so providing seamless interoperability with these systems is a key driver of our innovation roadmap," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "Our goal is to make it easy for our customers to leverage our best-in-class billing and revenue management capabilities alongside their current applications, maximizing their investments and giving them the ability to meet ever-changing market demands."

With customers in communications, transportation, healthcare, retail, finance, software and other industries, BillingPlatform has driven 100% year-over-year annual revenue growth since 2016. Some of the company's key customers include Xandr, Amadeus, PGi, Panera Bread, Conifer Health, Floor & Decor, Cengage, SolarWinds, Sydney Airport, Peerless Network and others.

