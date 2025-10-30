BillingPlatform Launches AI Monetization Offering to Help AI Companies Capitalize on Consumption-based Business Models

Empowers AI innovators to scale revenue faster with real-time usage billing, native mediation and value-based pricing strategies

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's most innovative business models, today announced the launch of its AI Monetization offering, designed to help any company with AI offerings easily and efficiently capture every dollar of value from their products and services. Built on BillingPlatform's industry-leading usage and consumption billing capabilities, this offering provides the flexibility, scale and automation required to support high-demand services backed by dynamic pricing models—from metered API calls and GPU consumption to tiered access and hybrid billing scenarios.

As organizations race to embed AI into their products, services and workflows, monetization remains a critical challenge. Traditional billing systems struggle with variable cost structures and usage patterns and millions of micro-transactions, making it difficult to align costs with value delivery. Common hurdles include token-based pricing, freemium-to-paid transitions and complex consumption models.

BillingPlatform's AI Monetization offering delivers a modern and extensible billing infrastructure that supports and adapts to the unique and rapidly evolving pricing demands of AI-based services. Through its native mediation layer, the platform seamlessly collects, transforms and rates usage data in real time and on a massive scale—eliminating the need for costly, brittle integrations or manual processes.

"AI is redefining how companies deliver value, but traditional billing models weren't built for this pace of change and simple flat-rate pricing will not deliver the return needed to fuel AI's continued growth and innovation," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "Our platform gives our customers the flexibility to launch and scale AI monetization strategies with confidence—whether that's usage-based pricing, token billing, subscriptions or performance-based models."

With BillingPlatform, AI companies can unlock a comprehensive set of monetization capabilities that support a wide range of pricing and packaging models, including:

Rapid Monetization Launch – Deploy new AI pricing models in under 30 days with low-code configuration and no IT bottlenecks.

– Deploy new AI pricing models in under 30 days with low-code configuration and no IT bottlenecks. Hybrid Model Mastery – Natively support unlimited pricing model combinations—subscription, usage, outcome and revenue sharing—in a single customer relationship.

– Natively support unlimited pricing model combinations—subscription, usage, outcome and revenue sharing—in a single customer relationship. Real-time Usage Intelligence – Process millions of AI usage events per hour with sub-second billing updates and direct integrations with leading AI platforms.

– Process millions of AI usage events per hour with sub-second billing updates and direct integrations with leading AI platforms. Global Compliance and Scale – Built-in tax, revenue recognition (ASC 606) and regulatory compliance for more than 180 countries.

– Built-in tax, revenue recognition (ASC 606) and regulatory compliance for more than 180 countries. Proven Enterprise Scale – Trusted by leading SaaS and platform companies to manage billions in ARR with enterprise-grade performance and agility.

BillingPlatform provides the revenue lifecycle management infrastructure needed to handle high-volume usage events, automate complex pricing rules and ensure accurate, timely billing. By removing monetization barriers, BillingPlatform enables AI innovators to accelerate revenue growth, improve operational efficiency and deliver greater customer value.

To learn more about BillingPlatform's AI Monetization offering, visit billingplatform.com/solutions/by-industry/artificial-intelligence or download the BillingPlatform white paper Monetizing AI: The Strategic Guide to Turning AI Investment Into Revenue .

BillingPlatform is Trusted by Industry Analysts

BillingPlatform has earned many recent accolades, including being named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications , being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2025," evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as Top Vendor and Overall Leader in the 2025 ISG® Revenue Recognition Buyers Guide , the leader in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription & SaaS Billing Management , and positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research . The company was also awarded the IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management , recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ , listed on the Inc. 5000 and recognized by the SIIA CODiE Awards program as the Best Subscription Billing Solution.

About BillingPlatform

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, AI-powered platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit www.billingplatform.com .

