BillingPlatform and GoCardless Partner to Accelerate Quote-to-Cash Processes and Maximize Cash Flow

DENVER and LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, and GoCardless , a global leader in bank-to-bank payments, today announced a partnership that combines innovative Payment Gateway Framework technology and enhanced ACH debit capabilities – helping to streamline the quote-to-cash processes for businesses so they can get paid more quickly and easily. By combining the most flexible billing solution on the market with a low-cost payment method that increases cash flow and decreases churn, BillingPlatform and GoCardless offer a solution which enables recurring revenue businesses to turn their billing and payment strategy into a competitive advantage.

With a mission to take the pain out of getting paid, GoCardless has created a global bank debit network to rival credit and debit cards, as well as a payments platform designed and optimized for taking invoice, subscription, membership and installment payments. GoCardless integrates with the applications merchants use every day, giving businesses more visibility over payments and saving them significant time on non-value added tasks like payment reconciliation. GoCardless has also released the first of many open banking features within its platform, providing its 60,000 global customers access to the latest payments technology.

"Digital payments are taking off at a pace that few could have imagined, dramatically changing expectations for anyone collecting payments. Waiting days for a check to arrive or putting up with failed transactions is simply unacceptable," said GoCardless General Manager, North America, Andrew 'AG' Gilboy. "This has prompted businesses to look for payment methods that are optimized for today's world, and we've seen many turn to GoCardless and ACH debit. Every day our platform provides significant benefits to our customers, including the ability to cut costs, increase cash flow and access the latest in payments technology, such as open banking. We look forward to partnering with BillingPlatform to extend our reach to even more businesses and provide best-in-class billing and payment technology to our joint customers."

Any business accepting electronic payments, regardless of volume, needs a payment gateway to facilitate the payment process. BillingPlatform's Payment Gateway Framework, an API-based common integration framework, solves this challenge by providing a quick and convenient way for payment providers to connect and maintain their application within BillingPlatform.

"When aligning flexible payment options and customer preferences with built-in automated collections and dunning, companies will increase employee productivity when managing outstanding accounts, minimizing revenue loss and reducing churn," said Matthijs Koorn, research director and head of payment strategies at MGI Research. "By automating the entire payment process – from billing to invoicing to payment to collections – customers can significantly reduce the costs associated with managing a business."

"Payments are a vital part of any business, and that's why BillingPlatform has developed the only billing solution on the market that offers a flexible framework to eliminate the technical complexity and effort needed to deploy new payment provider services," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "Our partnership with GoCardless brings both depth and expertise in billing and digital payments, satisfying the needs of customers looking for best-in-breed, regionally compliant solutions to accelerate cash flow."

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit billingplatform.com.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in bank-to-bank payments. The GoCardless global payments network and technology platform takes the pain out of getting paid for more than 60,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes US$20bn of payments across more than 30 countries. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Germany and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com/en-us/ and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

