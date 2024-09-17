BillingPlatform Awarded IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management

Prestigious award based on IDC's SaaS Path survey of nearly 2,900 global enterprises that evaluated more than 24 vendors in the billing and subscription management market

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that IDC, a leading provider of IT research and advice, awarded the company with the IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management. BillingPlatform was recognized out of 24 billing and subscription management vendors and received its highest ratings in the categories of Fast Time to Value, Proven Track Record in Digital Business, Ease of Integration, Robust Data Security and Product Roadmap Visibility.

IDC's customer satisfaction award program recognizes software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market who receive the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC's SaaS Path survey. SaaS Path is a global survey of approximately 2,900 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes, where customers are asked to rate their vendors on more than 30 different customer satisfaction metrics.

As part of the SaaS Path survey, 56.8% of global organizations stated they expect their spending on SaaS subscription management solutions to increase in the next 12 months with the most likely areas of additional spend focused on innovative capabilities (AI/ML, analytics, etc.), additional modules & functionality and professional services. In addition, 91.2% said that the value derived from their SaaS subscription management solution had met or exceeded their expectations, underscoring the technology's return on investment.

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Winning this award after IDC's analysis of 24 other vendors is even more meaningful because it is based directly on ratings and input from global enterprises that are using subscription management solutions," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "Our high ratings in terms of fast time to value, digital business experience, out-of-the-box integrations, robust security and innovative product roadmap illustrate our focus on delivering customer value and return on investment."

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications, recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms ShortList™ for 2024, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research, named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications Vendor Assessment (doc #US48786022, September 2022) and positioned as the leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription and Billing Management. The company was also recognized for a fourth year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its fourth consecutive year, listed on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for a fourth year in a row and recognized by SIIA for the second consecutive year as the Best Subscription Billing Solution in the CODiE Awards .

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

