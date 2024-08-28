Snapdocs Automates Digital Closing Revenue Management with BillingPlatform

Mortgage industry's leading digital closing provider deploys innovative billing technology

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Snapdocs , the mortgage industry's leading digital closing provider, has gone live with its Billing solution. Under the agreement, Snapdocs will digitally transform its billing and revenue management. This will help Snapdocs continue creating a faster, transparent and error-free process for its customers.

Snapdocs automates the home mortgage experience by connecting people, processes and technologies that power the industry. Through its proprietary AI technology, hands-on customer service and extensive partner network, Snapdocs enables market-leading lenders and title companies to transform a traditionally manual and paper-intensive process into a fully automated, referral-worthy closing experience. Snapdocs digitizes all loans regardless of loan type and allows borrowers to preview and eSign closing documents before the signing appointment.

Snapdocs works with hundreds of lenders and title companies as well as over 100,000 settlement agents and 140,000 qualified notaries, ensuring a best-in-class digital experience that supports 1 in 4 US residential real estate transactions. As the company scaled and billing became more complex, Snapdocs recognized it needed to automate its revenue management to keep pace with its growth and selected BillingPlatform after reviewing all the billing vendors.

"The mortgage closing process can be long, stressful and still mostly manual. Snapdocs automates the interactions between lenders and title companies with a unified platform that simplifies the process from beginning to end," said Jason Anderson, Head of Finance at Snapdocs. "As a result of our steady growth, we needed to streamline our revenue management processes. BillingPlatform offers us the automation, scale and flexibility to launch and bill for our core and new products as our business continues to expand."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"The Snapdocs platform ensures a fast, convenient and error-free digital closing every time, which is why the company is the market leader," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "Snapdocs also highlights the importance of our platform and the ability to support their existing business as well as new products."

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications, recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms ShortList™ for 2024, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research, named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications Vendor Assessment and positioned as the leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription and Billing Management. The company was also recognized for a fourth year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its fourth consecutive year, listed on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for a fourth year in a row and recognized by SIIA for the second consecutive year as the Best Subscription Billing Solution in the CODiE Awards .

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

Press Contact:

Abigail Rappoport

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

Laura Mighdoll

Snapdocs

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform