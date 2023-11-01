BillingPlatform Announces Strategic Alliance with J.P. Morgan Payments

J.P. Morgan Payments integrates with BillingPlatform to provide its Treasury Services and Trade Finance businesses with flexible cloud-based billing to streamline operational processing

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced a strategic partnership with J.P. Morgan Payments to support the billing needs across its business units.

BillingPlatform's solution has been integrated within J.P. Morgan's ecosystem to more efficiently service J.P. Morgan's Treasury Services and Trade Finance businesses. As part of J.P. Morgan's broader billing and pricing transformation, the integrated solution aims to expand billing capabilities, as well as meet increasing market needs. Key benefits of this implementation include enabling flexible billing configurations, workflow automation and strategic integrations to achieve end-to-end processing.

"Our partnership with BillingPlatform provides us with a configurable solution that fits into our broader revenue lifecycle ecosystem to help us meet our complex billing needs, initially for our Treasury Services and Trade Finance business," said Jill Jensen, Managing Director of J.P. Morgan Payments Technology. "BillingPlatform will be an integral part of our transformation to streamline the customer experience."

BillingPlatform serves global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment, and communications. BillingPlatform is recognized as the market leader by Forrester Research and enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"This partnership with J.P. Morgan further validates our commitment to support enterprise complexity and security," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "Whether it is through system consolidation, process automation or accelerating the rollout of new products and services to drive revenue, we are excited to support J.P. Morgan in creating a frictionless journey for their customers. The J.P. Morgan agreement signals we have built a solution with unique digital transformation value to enterprises of all sizes."

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing, ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's 2023 Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ for 2022, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment. The company was also recognized for a third year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its third consecutive year, listed on the 2023 Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA as the Best Subscription Billing Solution in the 2023 CODiE Awards.

About BillingPlatform Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

Press Contact:

Abigail Rappoport

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform