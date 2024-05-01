BillingPlatform Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

Revenue lifecycle management leader recognized for unique approach to billing management, scalable platform and growth and leadership in the industry

DENVER, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that it has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Computer Software category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. This is BillingPlatform's fourth consecutive win at the ABAs.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year and App of the Year, among others. BillingPlatform was nominated in the Company of the Year category for Computer Software.

Judges cited BillingPlatform's flexibility and leadership in the space, stating, "BillingPlatform stands out as a trailblazer in the realm of billing and revenue management. Through its cutting-edge cloud-based platform, BillingPlatform redefines efficiency and adaptability, empowering businesses to tailor billing solutions to their exact needs." They also applauded its modern, scalable design, offering a unique approach and solution to target companies moving away from legacy billing processes to more innovative and flexible solutions.

"Winning an American Business Award is an honor, but being recognized in the Company of the Year category for a fourth consecutive year speaks to the innovation, drive and focus of our entire team on delivering value to our customers," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "This last year was another one of strong growth and key accomplishments for BillingPlatform, including securing a $90 million investment from FTV Capital, being named the clear market leader in multiple industry analyst reports and closing major new enterprise customers."

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's 2023 Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ for 2023, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research, named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment and positioned as the leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription and Billing Management. The company was also recognized for a fourth year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its fourth consecutive year, listed on the 2023 Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA as the Best Subscription Billing Solution in the 2023 CODiE Awards .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

About BillingPlatform Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

