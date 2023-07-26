BillingPlatform Experiences Continued Market Momentum with Record Q2 Bookings and Revenue Growth

Enterprise revenue lifecycle management leader achieves #1 ratings in multiple industry analyst reports, wins key awards and expands partner program in first half of 2023

DENVER, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, announced key metrics of its growth and momentum from the first half of 2023. BillingPlatform's Q2 was the company's largest bookings quarter ever along with adding multiple new enterprise clients to its customer list. Compared to the same period three years ago, BillingPlatform has increased its revenue 253%.

Unprecedented Industry Analyst Recognition

Further validating its innovative platform approach and continued customer momentum, BillingPlatform was the #1 rated vendor in three different industry analyst reports in the first half of 2023. Each provide a comparative analysis of the billing, subscription and revenue management vendor landscape, including:

Expanded Partner Program

Working with major technology and system integrator partners such as Conga, Workday, Globant, PwC, Tata Consultancy Services and others, BillingPlatform significantly expanded its global reach and ability to offer more comprehensive solutions to enterprise customers through the addition of 18 new system integrators and technology partners. Over the past year, more than 50% of BillingPlatform implementations were led by partners while 30% of company revenue and 45% of its pipeline were referred or influenced by partners.

BillingPlatform launched a new certification training program and certified more than 150 consultants while also enhancing its partner portal and automated lead referral capability. The company also recognized ATG Cognizant with its 2023 Partner Innovation Award based on its growth and leading billing transformations for several key accounts.

"ATG Cognizant capitalized on the training, tools and resources available from BillingPlatform to develop a strong delivery team and implementation practice. We're proud to share that we have delivered four go-lives in the past 12 months in partnership with BillingPlatform, and we expect that number to grow," said Derek Magnusen, Head of Delivery for ATG Cognizant.

Industry Award Recognition

BillingPlatform continues to win industry awards recognizing the company for its technology and customer momentum, including:

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"From key customer wins and revenue growth to the industry awards and growing partner program, the first half of 2023 feels like an inflection point in our company history as more global enterprises – of all sizes and across industries – increasingly turn to BillingPlatform to digitally transform their revenue lifecycle management," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "More importantly, being rated the #1 vendor by three different industry analyst firms in a row sends a clear message to the market about the capabilities of our platform and the value we bring to customers."

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

