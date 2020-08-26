BillingPlatform Fuels Business Growth Through European Market Expansion

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced growing demand for its products and services as customers look to accelerate digital transformation initiatives utilizing cloud-native, enterprise billing automation technologies. The ongoing global market disruption is forcing enterprises to revamp go-to-market strategies, business models, product and service bundles, payment methods and reimagine the entire lead-to-cash continuum to deliver a more flexible and dynamic customer experience.

To support this market shift and the European companies looking to accelerate and transform their revenue initiatives, BillingPlatform has expanded investment in the following areas to capitalize on the growing opportunity across Europe:

European-based IT infrastructure for compute, network and storage – To support the large data volume transactions required in the billing and invoicing process, as well as local data protection (GDPR) regulations, BillingPlatform has provisioned premium enterprise-class services from Amazon Web Services locations in Europe . In addition, European customers have access to a full suite of local disaster recovery, back-up and redundant services across the region.

Market-specific application functionality to support European operations – Given the various countries, currencies and languages – combined with dynamic and market-specific regulatory and compliance requirements – Europe requires solutions that are agile and adaptable to address the specific needs of different markets. As examples, BillingPlatform addressed this with multi-lingual, multi-currency process and application capabilities, support for credit memos and compliance with Payment Service Directive 2 (PSD2), helping to fight fraud by applying strict authentication for payments made by European shoppers.

Customer acquisition, onboarding and support operations – BillingPlatform counts several category leaders in the European market as customers, including Amadeus, BillPro, Clear Channel International and VW/UMI. To support these customers, BillingPlatform has expanded and enhanced its customer acquisition, onboarding and 24/7 customer support models.

"BillingPlatform has enabled SmartBike to successfully deploy a sophisticated subscription and usage-based business model that supports over 28 million annual bike trips worldwide and across several European locations, including cities in Spain, Belgium, Sweden and Norway," said Magin Arias Colmenero, international IT services manager, SmartBike, a Clear Channel International Company. "Meeting localized needs of our customers required a flexible solution that could evolve and be configured to meet our unique needs and BillingPlatform has been a great strategic partner and key part of our success."

"BillingPlatform is proud to partner with our European-based customers and help them drive the strategic initiatives that position them to win in their respective markets," says Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform, "With our continued commitment and investment in the European market, we are well positioned to drive increased awareness and customer acquisition as we remain hyper-focused on helping our customers achieve their desired business outcomes."

To learn more about Clear Channel International's transformational journey, please join BillingPlatform for the Subscription Insider webinar titled IoT, SmartBike and Subscriptions: How Clear Channel International is Turning Pedal Power and Data into Revenue on September 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit billingplatform.com .

