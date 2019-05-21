BillingPlatform Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards®

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to the winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Tickets for the awards ceremony are now on sale .

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year among others. BillingPlatform was nominated in the Company of the Year – Computer Software category for small businesses.

BillingPlatform is being implemented by global enterprises looking to embrace digital transformation and simplify complex billing. It is the only monetization and billing solution that gives organizations the power to support the entire financial process from product concept to invoice – adapting to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform customers see revenue and margin growth, increased speed to market, reduced costs, and positive impact on the customer experience, all of which are driving dramatic revenue growth for the company.

One member of the judging panel commented, "From product concept to invoice, accurate billing is crucial. Even better is the ability to deliver different billing models." Another member of the judging panel pointed out, "Enabling clients to expand incomes and decrease costs by offering advanced digital billing solutions ensures a smooth and secure digital transformation process."

"The Company of The Year award recognition is a testament to the success and innovation of BillingPlatform as an enterprise-grade cloud-based monetization platform," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "We have recently received a number of analyst and industry accolades and I couldn't be more proud of our team's dedication to simplify complex billing and deliver a solution that meets our customers' needs."

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's monetization and billing software solution transforms enterprises to embrace digital transformation. This dynamic, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform provides the most agile and comprehensive solution available including billing, revenue recognition, reporting, and other critical financial functions. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, technology, utilities, and media, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and billions of dollars every year enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

Press Contact:

Jeannie Zaemes

BillingPlatform

pr@billingplatform.com

SOURCE BillingPlatform

Related Links

https://billingplatform.com

