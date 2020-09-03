BillingPlatform Increases Standing in MGI 360 Ratings Report for Agile Monetization Solutions

DENVER, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced it has increased its standing in the MGI 360™ Ratings report for Agile Monetization Solutions for the sixth consecutive time. BillingPlatform is one of just seven of the approximately 30 vendors MGI Research tracks that has a positive outlook rating based on criteria in five key category areas, including strategy, management, product, finance and channels.

Used by Xandr, Amadeus, Asurint, Zerto and other leading enterprises, BillingPlatform is the only billing solution on the market that enables organizations to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing. It provides the ability to monetize products with sophisticated usage and rating capabilities – including any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption, or hybrid-based billing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue.

"Our upgraded standing for the sixth consecutive time in the MGI 360 Ratings report underscores BillingPlatform's overall success as a company and reflects on the investments we've made in our team, the research and development of our platform and our partner ecosystem," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "The rating increase also recognizes our dedication to provide a world-class billing and monetization solution that gives our customers the flexibility they need to meet their revenue goals."

MGI Research is an independent industry research and advisory firm focused on disruptive trends in the technology industry. The firm's MGI 360 Ratings is a comprehensive system for evaluating technology companies that helps IT organizations, vendors, and institutional investors track and assess their markets to help lower costs, save time, reduce risks and identify new opportunities. MGI 360 ratings are revised throughout the year as important developments occur.

"BillingPlatform has demonstrated steady progress across the board – from increased brand visibility, product innovation in its existing platform and new products, competitive wins and deployments with large, brand-name companies – all while maintaining double-digit growth," said Igor Stenmark, managing director of MGI Research. "The most recent upgraded rating takes into account all of these achievements from within the five major categories that the MGI Ratings report evaluates."

BillingPlatform was also recently named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms in Q3 2020 for the fourth consecutive time. Earlier in the year, BillingPlatform was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management Applications 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit billingplatform.com .

