BillingPlatform Launches New Partner Program and Marketplace

DENVER, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced a comprehensive new partner program designed for system integrators, independent software vendors, consulting firms and other partners with complementary services or solutions that add business value and enhance the customer experience. In addition, the company also announced the BillingPlatform Marketplace – a centralized location where customers can access pre-built applications and connectors to further customize and extend the platform – from enterprise connectors, payment provider and tax automation integrations, best practice configurations and more – to suit their specific business requirements.

BillingCloud , BillingPlatform's cloud-based monetization and billing solution, enables any company in any industry to successfully launch, manage and transform into a recurring revenue business. Partnering with BillingPlatform helps create opportunities to sell and leverage products in a new way by moving away from perpetual pricing models. By participating in the program, BillingPlatform offers several benefits to partners, including annual joint business planning, a partner account manager, sales pipeline planning, pre-sales training, access to product training courses, premier partner support, co-marketing activities, and licensing options, amongst others.

Partnership Program Structure

BillingPlatform's partners are organized into three main categories with different tiers based on the level of engagement:

Platform Partners – These are typically CRM or ERP providers that work with BillingPlatform to enhance their products around complex billing or revenue recognition to help them sell a more complete solution and provide greater value for customers. Consulting Partners – These partnerships include traditional systems integration (SI) firms, advisory firms and consulting organizations that provide strategic guidance to companies about their quote-to-cash processes. These partners also provide implementation services for BillingPlatform's products. Independent Software Partners – These include companies that have complementary solutions that are integrated into BillingPlatform, such as payment processors or tax automation solutions.

"As enterprises continue to transform their go-to-market models by introducing new recurring revenue-based offerings, it is clear that success lies in striking the right balance of implementing new business practices along with purpose-built supporting technology," said Meagan Chaddick, vice president of data and technology solutions at RESPEC. "What differentiates BillingPlatform in the market is its flexible billing and monetization platform combined with robust out-of-the-box application functionality, which accelerates its customers' ability to achieve their desired business outcomes."

BillingPlatform Marketplace

The goal of the marketplace is to deliver innovation for customers to realize quote-to-cash success. The new marketplace is a complete inventory of all BillingPlatform's pre-built applications and connectors and is categorized so customers can easily capitalize on all the company has to offer.

The marketplace includes access to the following: enterprise connectors (e.g., NetSuite, Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics), payment providers (e.g., JP Morgan and GoCardless), tax provider connectors, reporting and analytics extensions, tools and utilities, and more. Customers can easily browse by their desired category and request information about the offerings to learn more.

"To manage the end-to-end customer lifecycle, companies need an ecosystem of both partnerships and technology because there is no one solution currently available to address the unique business processes of every company," said Shane Desrochers, chief revenue officer of BillingPlatform. "Today's announcement signifies our commitment to deliver the two key components – relationships and the enabling technology – to become a holistic solution provider our customers can count on to increase their bottom line."

For more information about BillingPlatform's partnership program, visit: https://billingplatform.com/company/partners to connect with a BillingPlatform partner program resource. To access the BillingPlatform Marketplace, visit: https://billingplatform.com/marketplace .

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

