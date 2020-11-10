BillingPlatform Named a 2020 Company of the Year in the BIG Awards for Business

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced it was named a 2020 Company of the Year in Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business program. The organization's annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

As a 2020 Company of the Year, BillingPlatform was recognized for its extraordinary achievements in the last year, including dramatic revenue growth, operational scale of BillingCloud , its monetization and billing solution, and a rapidly expanding customer base. In addition, the company also demonstrated its resilience during the current pandemic by providing customers with a flexible, cloud-based solution that can quickly adapt to the various billing needs of its customers.

"We are so proud to reward BillingPlatform for their outstanding 2020 achievements," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nomination Officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, healthcare, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform's BillingCloud is the only billing solution on the market that enables enterprises to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing. The solution provides the ability to monetize products with sophisticated usage and rating capabilities, including any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption or hybrid-based billing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue, enabling them to maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Being named a 2020 Company of the Year in the BIG Awards in Business program is a great honor. It further validates our team's success, which is driven by new product innovations and a growing customer and partner roster," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Because our solution is both agile and flexible, and based solely in the cloud, our customers can easily adapt to the changing needs of their customers. This is especially critical during times of intense market disruption."

The news comes on the heels of other recent awards for BillingPlatform, including being named a Bronze winner in the "Company of the Year - Cloud Computing/SaaS/Internet" category in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®. The company also won a Gold Stevie® Award in the "Company of the Year - Computer Software - Medium-Size" category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

