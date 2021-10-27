BillingPlatform Named a Colorado Companies to Watch Winner

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced it was named to the Colorado Companies to Watch list for 2021. The annual awards program recognizes companies headquartered in Colorado that are in their growth stage and making an impact on the economy in terms of job creation and revenue.

Launched in 2009 by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation and valuable community partners from across Colorado, the Colorado Companies to Watch awards program honors second stage companies across the state for their undeniable impact on the community. Winning companies represent a broad range of industries and are recognized for market success, powerful economic impact, strong potential for growth, quality job creation, innovative products and processes, community enrichment, influential philanthropic actions and pioneering corporate culture. The 600 companies that have been honored since the program's inception have generated more than $3 billion in revenue and thousands of full-time jobs.

In addition to being included on the Colorado Companies to Watch list, BillingPlatform also received the 2021 Blue Hen 17&43 Award for Fastest Growing Company for the third year in a row. The Blue Hen 17&43 Awards is an annual program run by the University of Delaware's Horn Entrepreneurship and Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics that recognizes the most promising new businesses as well as the fastest growing businesses that are founded or led by alumni. Selection criteria is based on companies whose leadership are fueling business growth, job creation and solving customer, business and societal problems in new and innovative ways.

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform enables enterprises to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing with sophisticated usage-based pricing. Earlier this year, BillingPlatform was also named to Constellation Research's Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms for the fifth consecutive time and was ranked No. 1,547 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 after recording a three-year revenue growth of 305% based on rapidly growing customer and partner base, and new and expanded product offerings.

"As enterprises across industries look to streamline the revenue management process, it is increasing demand for our modern platform that provides unique abilities to integrate with their existing systems, scale with market demand and automate manual, error-prone processes," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "These awards and industry recognition highlight our differentiated technology and the strength of our entire team for their unwavering focus on delivering value to our customers."

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

