BillingPlatform Named a Finalist in 16th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards

Leading revenue and monetization platform recognized for commitment to technology advancements, ease of use, and adaptability to the complex billing needs of its customers

DENVER, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the Office of Revenue category in the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards. Finalists are awarded for their commitment to technology innovation and pioneering positive change to their respective industries and customers.

Ventana Research's Digital Innovation Awards cover 10 categories aligned to the firm's expertise areas: Analytics, Data, Customer Experience, Digital Business, Digital Technology, Human Capital Management, Marketing, Office of Finance, Office of Revenue and Operations & Supply Chain, along with an Overall Award. Nominations were open to organizations across business and IT, technology vendors and consulting firms. Award finalists were judged by the subject matter expert analyst team at Ventana Research, which scored the submissions on the digital innovation that most successfully maximizes the value and impact to an organization's assets – its people, processes, information and technology.

"For organizations to expand their pricing and revenue models to include subscription and usage in addition to one-time sales is a real challenge for existing applications and home-grown systems," says Stephen Hurrell, VP & Research Director in the Office of Revenue at Ventana Research. "BillingPlatform's innovative flexible data model, low code orchestration and performant pricing engine support the low-risk modernization of revenue for many different types of industries, and they are a worthy finalist in the 2023 Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment, and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a finalist by Ventana Research for our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that power our customers' unique revenue lifecycle management processes," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "We pride ourselves on innovation and the agility of our platform that has been purpose-built to support modern monetization models, giving our customers a distinct advantage in their respective markets. We are fully committed to offering enterprise-grade capabilities that cover the entire revenue lifecycle and this recognition solidifies that commitment."

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's 2023 Subscription Management Value Index report, recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023," named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ for 2022, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment. The company was also recognized for a third year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its third consecutive year and listed on the 2022 Inc. 5000.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile revenue management platform gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

Press Contact:

Abigail Souza

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform