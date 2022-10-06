BillingPlatform Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications

Company named a Leader for the second time1 and noted for its platform innovation, pricing models and usage mediation as well as its partner management and settlement capabilities

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the revenue management solution for today's innovative business models, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48786022, September 2022). Being named a Leader is based on IDC's thorough evaluation and independent analysis of BillingPlatform's corporate strategy, platform capabilities and customer impact. More details are available in the IDC MarketScape report available from IDC.

The IDC MarketScape noted BillingPlatform for a number of key strengths, including:

"The solution has centralized price management, price simulation, dynamic pricing support, and supports more than 25 pricing models, including pre-paid credit, product leasing, and many usage models."





"BillingPlatform has real-time rating with strong mediation capabilities with deliver once assurance, deduplication, and anomaly detection."

In addition to being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape, BillingPlatform continues to win major deals with large, global enterprises, including Emburse, a global leader in spend optimization, Vantage Towers, a leading European telecommunications infrastructure company, and InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company. The company also recently unveiled new B2B digital commerce capabilities, additional payment gateways, enhanced CPQ features and other platform innovations.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named a Leader for the second time in the IDC MarketScape report on subscriptions and usage management," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform's CEO. "This independent analysis from a renowned market and technology research firm validates our team's focus on continuous innovation in our platform combined with a laser-like focus on driving business value for our global enterprise customers."

About the IDC MarketScape:

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile revenue management platform gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

