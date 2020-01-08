BillingPlatform Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Subscription Management

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, BillingPlatform, today announced it was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management Applications 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US44867519).

The IDC MarketScape study assesses the capability and business strategy of the most prominent subscription relationship management software providers. The report is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of vendor characteristics and their current and future success worldwide.

BillingPlatform is the industry leading cloud-based software solution that enables enterprises to automate their billing processes. Companies have the ability to support any kind of billing model – from subscriptions, to usage, to one-time charges – and automate the entire monetization process from product conception through revenue recognition, all on a single platform. Companies from any industry can leverage the power of the platform to align BillingPlatform with their unique and ever-evolving needs through configuration vs. code. BillingPlatform's flexible, comprehensive solution gives both business and IT the control and accuracy needed to deliver an unmatched customer experience.

"BillingPlatform is proud to be named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "BillingPlatform's robust mediation allows our customers to quickly monetize even the most detailed transactions. Additionally, our extremely flexible revenue recognition is critical for customers with complex requirements."

The IDC MarketScape designation was the latest recognition received by BillingPlatform during 2019:

Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Billing Solutions, Q4 2019"

Ratings growth in MGI Research 360 Market Ratings Report for Agile Billing Solutions

Constellation ShortList™ Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms

SIIA CODIE™ Award for Best Billing & Subscription Management Solution

American Business Awards ® Gold Stevie ® Award for Company of the Year

Gold Stevie Award for Company of the Year

Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics and Horn Entrepreneurship Blue Hen 17&43 2019 Award for Fastest Growing Company

2019 BIG Awards for Business as Company of the Year

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver creative products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform provides the most complete solution available including billing, revenue recognition, reporting, and other critical financial functions. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/

