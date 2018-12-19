BillingPlatform Named in Latest Gartner Competitive Landscape Report, Including Company Profile

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, BillingPlatform, Corp. today announced it has been included in a November 2018 report from Gartner, "Competitive Landscape: Cloud Subscription and Recurring Billing Management, North America." BillingPlatform is included as one of the Competitive Profiles within the report.

In this report, Gartner covers the cloud subscription and recurring billing management market described as, "Growing and evolving rapidly as businesses of all shapes and sizes embrace digital business." The report further states that, "A significant aspect of the monetization process associated with digital business will require organizations to address and revamp the customer billing experience and deal with the rising complexity and requirements for flexibility associated with that experience."

BillingPlatform is being implemented by enterprises looking to embrace digital transformation. It is the only monetization and billing solution that gives organizations the power to support the entire monetization process from product concept to invoice – adapting to every unique business model and pricing structure. As a result, BillingPlatform customers see revenue and margin growth, increased speed to market, and reduced costs.

"We believe that the BillingPlatform solution directly meets the complex and ever-changing needs of the enterprise, and we are proud and excited to be included in the Gartner Competitive Landscape," said Dennis Wall, CEO BillingPlatform. "We've experienced tremendous growth during 2018, and we believe recognition in this report validates our commitment to our customers' success."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's monetization and billing software solution transforms enterprises to embrace and succeed in the digital economy. This dynamic, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform provides the most agile and complete solution available including CPQ, billing, revenue recognition, reporting, and other critical financial functions. With global customers across multiple industries including communication, transportation, technology, utilities, and media, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and billions of dollars every year enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/

Press Contacts:

Jeannie Zaemes BillingPlatform

pr@billingplatform.com

SOURCE BillingPlatform

Related Links

http://www.billingplatform.com

