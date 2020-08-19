BillingPlatform Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms in Q3 2020 for the fourth consecutive time. BillingPlatform was shortlisted out of more than 25 solutions that were evaluated in the monetization platform market for providing a solution to enterprises offering subscription, consumption or hybrid business models.

Used by Xandr, Amadeus, Clear Channel International, Zerto, and other leading enterprises, BillingPlatform is the only billing solution on the market that enables enterprises to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing with the ability to monetize products with sophisticated usage and rating capabilities – including any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption, or hybrid-based billing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue.

"Being named to the Constellation ShortList for the fourth time in a row adds to our industry recognition and is a testament to how our best-of-breed digital monetization solution continues to help enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Our customers' quote-to-cash needs are constantly evolving, and our team is committed to innovating our platform with new features, integrations and partnerships to adapt to those changes to help our customers drive revenue growth."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

"In an era of rapidly changing technology, pay to play research and paywall required rankings, The Constellation ShortList portfolio gives prospects and customers an easy to use list and criteria to build their own vendor selection short list," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "The vendors on this list represent the best of the best for their category. We've identified the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price."

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit billingplatform.com .

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

