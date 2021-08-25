BillingPlatform Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced it was named for the fifth consecutive time to the Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms. In the Q3 2021 report, BillingPlatform was selected out of more than 25 solutions that were evaluated in the monetization platform market based on its ability to support enterprises with multiple billing models and pricing structure needs.

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform's BillingCloud enables enterprises to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing with sophisticated usage-based pricing. The solution provides the ability to monetize products and services with any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption or dynamic-based pricing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue. The flexibility also enables enterprises to maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"To be recognized by Constellation Research for a fifth year in a row signifies just how powerful and effective our cloud-based monetization solution is when it comes to helping enterprises around the world achieve their revenue goals," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Our solution transcends other offerings in the market by providing the most flexible billing and pricing options available, allowing our customers to easily and quickly scale and grow their businesses in the ways that best suit their needs."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

"The ShortList™ is the first place business and technology leaders go for vendor selection, based on the collective view of Constellation's clients, partners and analysts who are on the front lines of understanding the technology landscape," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Our analysts know that vendor selection is more of an art than a science and that the listed vendors all play a special role by industry, geography and size of company. We know these are tough decisions and we hope this helps buyers get a head start. For those who want a detailed analysis, we are there to help with short advisory calls."

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit billingplatform.com .

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Press Contact:

Meghan Locke

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform

Related Links

http://www.billingplatform.com

