BillingPlatform named to list of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Global revenue lifecycle management leader achieves 333% revenue growth powered by larger deals with global enterprise clients, growth equity investment and industry recognition

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced it ranked No. 347 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. BillingPlatform grew 333% over the previous three-year period.

After closing out 2023 with unprecedented industry and award recognition, BillingPlatform secured a $90 million growth equity investment from FTV Capital to accelerate innovation, product development and go-to-market expansion. Continuing the recognition momentum, BillingPlatform was also named a leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications, solidifying its position in the revenue lifecycle management space.

"To be recognized as a Deloitte Fast 500 company is an achievement on its own, but to be recognized for five years in a row is a massive accomplishment, so I am incredibly proud of our team," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "In the past three years, we have won major new enterprise clients across key industries, forged new partnerships, strengthened our market-leading position and achieved a 333% revenue growth rate, all of which reflects our dedication to innovation and customer value."

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

BillingPlatform has been ranked as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for five consecutive years. Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 186,373% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,100% and median growth rate of 460%.

BillingPlatform has earned many recent accolades, including being named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications, being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions," evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms ShortList™ for 2024, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research, named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications Vendor Assessment and positioned as the leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription and Billing Management. The company was also awarded the IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management, listed on the Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA CODiE as the Best Subscription Billing Solution.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

