BillingPlatform Names Shane Desrochers Chief Revenue Officer

Shane brings over 18 years of senior sales and sales management experience in the SaaS space, with executive positions at Aptos Retail, ShopVisible, and Silverpop. His sales leadership and revenue growth initiatives at ShopVisible and Silverpop contributed to successful acquisitions of both companies by Epicor and IBM respectively. Shane holds a BBA in Marketing from the University of Massachusetts.

"Shane brings a track record of success, along with leadership experience across all elements of go-to-market," said Dennis. "We are thrilled to add his leadership and disciplined approach to selling, along with his operational acumen, to our senior management team as we strive to dominate the monetization market space."

"BillingPlatform has built the leading platform to support billing and quote-to-cash processes," said Shane. "We are in an extraordinary position to benefit from a market that needs greater agility and enterprise-scalability, and I am thrilled to join this team and guide the company to breakout growth."

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver creative products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform provides the most complete solution available including billing, revenue recognition, reporting, and other critical financial functions. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/

Press Contact:

Jeannie Zaemes

BillingPlatform

pr@billingplatform.com

SOURCE BillingPlatform

Related Links

http://www.billingplatform.com

