BillingPlatform Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription & SaaS Billing Management by QKS Group

For the second consecutive year, the revenue lifecycle management company received the highest ratings for technology excellence and customer impact out of 20 vendors

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a leading global advisory and research firm, named BillingPlatform the overall Leader in its SPARK Matrix™: Subscription & SaaS Billing Management Applications, 2024 report. For the second year in a row, BillingPlatform scored the highest out of 20 vendors when QKS Group analyzed market solutions against key technology excellence and customer impact criteria. This also marks the seventh time in the last two years that BillingPlatform has been ranked a Leader in reports from influential industry analyst firms.

QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ provides a snapshot of the market positioning of the key market participants. SPARK Matrix provides a visual representation of market participants and provides strategic insights on how each supplier ranks related to their competitors, concerning various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact. QKS Group's Competitive Landscape Analysis is a useful planning guide for strategic decision-making, such as finding M&A prospects, partnerships, geographical expansion, portfolio expansion and others.

According to the report, "the Subscription & SaaS Billing Management Application market is poised for significant growth, driven by an increasing shift towards subscription-based revenue models, the rise of AI-powered automation and the need for more flexible pricing structures." After analyzing BillingPlatform, QKS Group noted the company offers "a robust, AI-powered platform that handles complex revenue lifecycle management" and became "a leader in the industry by offering a complete solution for businesses to optimize their order-to-cash processes."

"BillingPlatform stands out in the billing and revenue management market with its innovative and comprehensive solutions that cater to various business models," said Akaash Ravikumar, senior analyst, QKS Group. "Its robust features, such as built-in mediation, advanced automation, seamless integrations and support for global operations, make it an ideal choice for enterprises looking to optimize their billing processes and enhance customer experiences."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"QKS Group's thorough and detailed analysis of the subscription and SaaS billing market highlights the need of global enterprises to support complex pricing models, leverage AI-driven automation and benefit from turnkey integrations with ERPs, CRMs and other enterprise systems," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "As we continue to see significant customer momentum and larger deals, our focus and commitment to customer value and platform innovation is also reflected in being ranked a leader in seven industry analyst reports in the past two years."

BillingPlatform has earned many recent accolades, including being named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications, being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions," evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms ShortList™ for 2024, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications Vendor Assessment . The company was also awarded the IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management, recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, listed on the Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA CODiE as the Best Subscription Billing Solution.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

