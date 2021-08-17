BillingPlatform Ranks No. 1,547 on the 2021 Inc. 5000

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced that it is ranked No. 1,547 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform's BillingCloud enables enterprises to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing with sophisticated usage-based pricing. The solution provides the ability to monetize products and services with any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption or dynamic-based pricing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue. The flexibility also enables enterprises to maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Our placement on this year's Inc. 5000 list represents the hard work and success of our incredible team over the past three years, especially during the very challenging year of 2020," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "In 2021, we continue to grow our customer roster, our partnerships through a comprehensive new partner program, and expand our product offerings through new integrations, enhancements and billing capabilities – all to help our customers accelerate their quote-to-cash journey."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

