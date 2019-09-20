BillingPlatform Receives 2019 Blue Hen 17&43 Award for Fastest Growing Company

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, BillingPlatform, today announced it was named one of the Fastest Growing Companies of 2019 as part of the annual University of Delaware Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics and Horn Entrepreneurship Blue Hen 17&43 Awards.

BillingPlatform is being implemented by global enterprises looking to embrace digital transformation and simplify complex billing. It is the only monetization and billing solution that gives enterprise organizations the power to support the entire financial process from order to cash – adapting to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform customers see revenue and margin growth, increased speed to market, reduced costs, and positive impact on the customer experience, all of which are driving dramatic revenue growth for the company.

"Our mission is to enable enterprises to leverage emerging business and billing models to transform the customer experience, create competitive advantage, and drive revenue growth," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "As a proud University of Delaware alum I'm grateful for the recognition, but this is truly a testament to the broader BillingPlatform team that continues to drive our industry-leading innovation and execution."

Since 1743, the University of Delaware has established a proud tradition of leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Blue Hen 17&43 Awards build on this tradition through the annual recognition of the most promising new businesses (less than 5 years old) and the fastest growing companies (5+ years old or generating revenues of more than $1MM for 3 consecutive years) founded or led by UD students and alumni. The Blue Hen 17&43 is a project of UD's Horn Entrepreneurship and Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics.

"The Blue Hen 17&43 Awards celebrate University of Delaware alumni whose leadership is fueling business growth and job creation," said Dan Freeman, Founding Director, University of Delaware Horn Entrepreneurship. "The awards also recognize alumni founders who are working to solve customer, business, and societal problems in new and consequential ways."

Details about the winning organizations can be found at http://horn.udel.edu/2019-blue-hen-1743-awards .

