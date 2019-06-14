BillingPlatform Recognized by SIIA as Best Billing & Subscription Management Solution

"We have worked hard to establish our position as the most innovative company in our space, and we're grateful that the market is recognizing our efforts," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "I'm proud of everything the BillingPlatform team has accomplished this year and earning this CODiE Award is further validation that we are executing on our vision."

BillingPlatform is being implemented by global enterprises looking to embrace digital transformation and simplify complex billing. It is the only monetization and billing solution that gives organizations the power to support the entire financial process from product concept to invoice – adapting to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform customers see revenue and margin growth, increased speed to market, reduced costs, and positive impact on the customer experience, all of which are driving dramatic revenue growth for the company.

"The CODiE Awards have long recognized the most innovative, high-impact products in the market and the 2019 winners continue this grand tradition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "We are thrilled to spotlight these exciting products and the power they have to revolutionize how we do business. Congratulations to all of our honorees."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. This year 44 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the new Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging. Ten awards were given as part of the Company CODiE Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals, companies and teams.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE .

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Winners

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards.

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's monetization and billing software solution transforms enterprises to embrace digital transformation. This dynamic, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform provides the most agile and comprehensive solution available including billing, revenue recognition, reporting, and other critical financial functions. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, technology, utilities, and media, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and billions of dollars every year enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/

Press Contact:

Jeannie Zaemes

BillingPlatform

pr@billingplatform.com

SOURCE BillingPlatform

Related Links

http://www.billingplatform.com

