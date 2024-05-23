BillingPlatform Recognized by SIIA as Best Subscription Billing Solution for the Second Consecutive Year

Industry leading revenue lifecycle management solution earns prestigious industry recognition

DENVER, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced it was named the Best Subscription Billing Solution of 2024 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.

In this year's CODiE Awards, BillingPlatform was recognized for its commitment to innovation, versatility and scalability, with judges commenting on the platform: "In the crowded RLM market, BillingPlatform stands out. Unlike competitors, it manages diverse business models on a single platform, eliminating the need for fragmented systems." Another judge applauded its configurability, stating, "The team has demonstrated innovation by incorporating features such as churn scoring using machine learning and AI. This showcases their innovative approach and provides them with a competitive advantage."

"Being recognized by the CODiE Awards as the industry's best subscription billing solution for two consecutive years highlights our focus on innovation to improve our customers' revenue lifecycle management processes," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Combined with our leadership position in multiple industry analyst reports and $90 million in growth funding earlier this year, this award is indicative of the progress and impact we're making on enterprises globally."

In addition to this recognition, BillingPlatform has earned many other accolades this past year, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ , positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research, named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications Vendor Assessment and positioned as the leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription and Billing Management. The company was also recognized for a fourth year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its fourth consecutive year and listed on the Inc. 5000 .

"The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards continue to uphold the prestigious tradition of the CODiEs by distinguishing the most effective and influential applications, services and products in the business technology sector. We take immense pride in acknowledging this year's winners – the crème de la crème! Kudos to all the victors of this year's CODiE Awards!" says Chris Mohr, President of SIIA.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About BillingPlatform Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

