BillingPlatform Recognized by SIIA as Best Subscription Billing Solution in 2023 CODiE Awards

After receiving finalist recognition for two consecutive years, BillingPlatform earns prestigious industry recognition

DENVER, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that it was named the best Subscription Billing Solution of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business and Education Technology products across the country and around the world.

BillingPlatform is an industry leading multi-tenant, cloud-based solution that enables global enterprises to automate and monetize the entire revenue lifecycle. The SIIA CODiE Awards evaluated BillingPlatform on 11 criterion and determined BillingPlatform as the best solution to help companies manage all aspects of the subscription lifecycle.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the SIIA organization for our billing solution that simplifies the full revenue lifecycle for global enterprises," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Standing out in such a competitive category underscores our dedication to continuously innovating and enhancing our platform to deliver additional business value for enterprises and digitally transform their billing and monetization so they can better support their end customers."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment, and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"The 2023 Business Technology and Education Technology CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year alongside its 2023 CODiE win, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023," ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's 2023 Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortListÔ for 2022, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment. The company was also recognized for a third year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its third consecutive year and listed on the 2022 Inc. 5000.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

