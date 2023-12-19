BillingPlatform Renews Multi-Year Agreement with Class

Market leader in revenue lifecycle management extends contract with pioneer in cloud-based wealth accounting

SYDNEY, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that it has renewed its multi-year agreement with leading Australian cloud-based wealth accounting and SMSF administration software provider Class.

"More than 6,000 accounting and administration firms rely on Class's market leading wealth management solutions, and we are extremely proud to be a critical component enabling Class to deliver a frictionless customer experience," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "This contract extension really speaks to the strong partnership we've built with Class, and we're honored to support them as they expand across all of Class's business units and other HUB24 subsidiaries."

Since implementing BillingPlatform in July of 2021, Class has been able to automate and accelerate the billing for its Class Super, Class Trust and Class Portfolio suite of solutions. During the next phase of the rollout, BillingPlatform will also enable NowInfinity users the flexibility of in-app credit card payments for on-demand transactions for key documents. In addition, BillingPlatform's extensive API integrations gives Class's finance and executive teams the ability to enrich reports coming from Netsuite, Salesforce or other enterprise systems with revenue and usage data for more insightful business analysis.

"Much more than just a key part of our financial tech stack, BillingPlatform is a true partner in supporting our business as we continue to focus on customer experience and deliver market-leading solutions to accountants, auditors and SMSF administrators," said Damien Smith, General Manager - Finance at Class. "We've been able to implement a range of efficiencies such as reducing our end of month revenue closing times by giving our finance team the capabilities and data required to automate the generation and delivery of customer invoices."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's 2023 Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ for 2023, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment. The company was also recognized for a fourth year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its fourth consecutive year, listed on the 2023 Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA as the Best Subscription Billing Solution in the 2023 CODiE Awards .

About Class

Class is a pioneer in cloud-based wealth accounting and is recognised as one of Australia's most innovative technology companies, delivering SMSF & trust accounting, portfolio management, legal documentation and corporate compliance solutions to financial professionals across Australia.

For further information, please visit https://www.class.com.au.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

