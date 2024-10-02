BillingPlatform Selected by Optimum Media to Streamline and Modernize Billing for Digital Media Advertising

BillingPlatform to simplify workflows and consolidate complex advertising billing for Optimum Media, a leader in multiscreen advertising solutions

DENVER, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Optimum Media has chosen its Billing, Collections and Portal solutions.

Optimum Media is an advanced advertising and data business that provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions reaching every DMA in the U.S. including the 21-states where Optimum delivers broadband, mobile, video, home phone and managed business services solutions to approximately 4.7 million residential and business customers. The company works with advertisers – directly and through advertising and media buying agencies – to develop custom multiscreen advertising solutions powered by proprietary technology and a massive, aggregated database of audience data points and TV viewership data. In addition to servicing Optimum's own media sales, Optimum Media also supports the billing needs for New York Interconnect LLC (NYI), an advertising sales venture between Altice USA (of which Optimum is a brand) and other large media companies in the metro New York City market.

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Optimum Media is a leading advertising platform that reaches an audience of millions of people nationwide through traditional TV and digital channels," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "As consumers increasingly shift to multiscreen and digital media, we continue to see strong momentum with major media and advertising clients as we help them fully monetize their complete ad inventory across TV, digital and streaming assets."

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications, being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms ShortList™ for 2024, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research, named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications Vendor Assessment and positioned as the leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription and Billing Management. The company was also awarded the IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management, recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, listed on the Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA CODiE as the Best Subscription Billing Solution.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

Press Contact:

Abigail Rappoport

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform