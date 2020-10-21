BillingPlatform Wins Bronze in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced it was named a Bronze winner in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®. BillingPlatform was recognized in the "Company of the Year - Cloud Computing/SaaS/Internet" category for its impressive achievements in 2019, including strong company growth, customer success and continued technology innovation.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, and many more categories from every major industry in the world. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the globe participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony on December 7, 2020.

Used by Xandr, Amadeus, Asurint, Zerto and many other leading enterprises, BillingPlatform's BillingCloud is the only billing solution on the market that enables enterprises to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing. The solution provides the ability to monetize products with sophisticated usage and rating capabilities, including any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption or hybrid-based billing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue, enabling them to maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"We are honored to be a Company of the Year category winner by the Golden Bridge Awards because it recognizes BillingPlatform's outstanding success across the global marketplace," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "The award confirms the power of BillingCloud, our cloud-based solution that helps customers operationalize, automate and manage multiple pricing and monetization strategies so they can achieve their desired business outcomes."

This award follows other recent accolades for BillingPlatform, including being named a Company of the Year in the International Business Awards and one of the fastest growing companies of 2020 in the annual University of Delaware Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics and Horn Entrepreneurship Blue Hen 17&43 Awards.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit billingplatform.com .

