BillingPlatform Wins Gold in 13th Annual Best in Biz Awards for Enterprise Financial Software Product of the Year

Global billing and revenue management platform recognized for innovative product features that support enterprise customers' needs and growth

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for innovative business models, has been named a Gold winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year - Financial Software category in the Best in Biz Awards 2023, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

The award judges were impressed with BillingPlatform's breadth of capabilities and continuous product enhancements, as well as the results these product investments have brought, particularly when it came to revenue growth, client success and measurable client impact.

The 13th annual program saw intense competition among more than 600 entries from public and private companies, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada and ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and beloved local companies. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' breadth and depth of innovation, their novel approaches to employing new technologies, impressive workplace benefits and community involvement.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Best in Biz for our continued investment in our product suite and the results and business value it drives for our customers," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform's CEO. "From winning awards to being recognized as the #1 vendor in multiple industry analyst reports, 2023 has proven to be a year of recognition for BillingPlatform, further confirming our ability to offer innovative products and solutions that support J.P. Morgan , CooperSurgical , Juniper Square and other global enterprises."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined by independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the unparalleled expertise and experience of the editors and reporters serving as judges and the impressive diversity of outlets they represent, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2023 judging panel included, among others, writers and contributors to Ad Age, Computerworld, Fast Company, Forbes, Inc., Portland Tribune, Washington Post.

"As in years past, determining winners in some categories was a matter of selecting the very best from among the very good and came down to the smallest details," said Best in Biz Awards staff. "Each year, the judges are impressed by the innovations, growth and change emanating from the winning companies and permeating across layers of society, from their employees through clients to local and global communities."

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2023, visit: https://www.bestinbizawards.com/2023-winners/.

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's 2023 Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ for 2023, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment. The company was also recognized for a fourth year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, named a 2023 Product of the Year winner in the BIG Award for Business, listed on the 2023 Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA as the Best Subscription Billing Solution in the 2023 CODiE Awards .

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

About BillingPlatform Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

