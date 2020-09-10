BillingPlatform Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2020 International Business Awards®

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced it was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year – Computer Software – Medium-Size category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of free-to-enter categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

"BillingPlatform has experienced tremendous growth in the past year, which has been fueled by new customers and partnerships, and we continue to see growing worldwide demand for our innovative products and services," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Winning a Gold Stevie Award in the prestigious IBA program is a true testament to our success and our mission – to provide a flexible, cloud-based billing solution that allows our global customer base to meet their ever-changing business needs."

Used by Xandr, Amadeus, Asurint, Zerto and other leading enterprises, BillingPlatform's BillingCloud is the only billing solution on the market that enables organizations to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing. The solution provides the ability to monetize products with sophisticated usage and rating capabilities – including any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption, or hybrid-based billing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue.

Judges' feedback on BillingPlatform includes:

"BillingPlatform has definitely emerged as a leading billing software solution in this space."

"With the increase in market penetration of SaaS platforms, agile billing technology is the future of the modern-day enterprise."

"Great solution to an age-old problem of billing."

"Impressive growth and traction."

"BillingPlatform is the future."

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher.

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

This award comes on the heels of BillingPlatform's Silver Stevie Award win in May 2020 in the Company of the Year – Computer Software – Small-Size category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards for the second year in a row.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit billingplatform.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

