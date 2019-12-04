BillingPlatform Wins Two Silvers in 9th Annual Best in Biz Awards

BillingPlatform is being implemented by innovative global enterprises embracing digital transformation. The need for greater business agility is driving demand for more flexible platforms to support operational processes. For companies that generate revenue beyond simple "one-time" charges and leverage subscriptions, usage-based, and other pricing and payment options, it is the only cloud-based software solution that is able to support any business model through configuration rather than code.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards' entrants have spanned the spectrum, from the most innovative local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the 9th annual program attracted a record number of entries from an array of public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. Best in Biz Awards 2019 honors were conferred in 80 different categories.

"Reading the latest batch of Best in Biz Awards entries is pure inspiration," said Dale Dauten, King Features Syndicate, judge for eight of the last nine Best in Biz Awards competitions. "You can feel the energy, the heat of new stars being born, and it makes you want to go out and try something new."

"BillingPlatform is pleased to be recognized with Silver Awards for Company of the Year and Enterprise Product of the Year – Financial Software by Best in Biz Awards," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "Our customers have made the BillingPlatform solution an important part of their business strategy as they develop and launch new products. Receiving this independent recognition from Best in Biz Awards validates the insights we hear from our customers."

Each year, winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology, and trade publications in North America. Best in Biz Awards is uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of entries. The 2019 judging panel included, among others, writers from Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, USA Today, and Wired.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2019-winners.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver creative products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform provides the most complete solution available including billing, revenue recognition, reporting, and other critical financial functions. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has maintained its premier status as the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, Best in Biz Awards judges have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to local companies and some of the most innovative start-ups. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

