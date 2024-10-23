Billings Clinic-Logan Health Expanding Oracle Health EHR to all 30 of its Hospitals

Expanded deployment increases patient access to integrated care, delivers operational efficiencies, and helps improve care quality

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billings Clinic-Logan Health, a Montana-based, independent healthcare system, has selected Oracle Health to provide the unified health system with a single, integrated health platform. Billings Clinic-Logan Health chose Oracle Health after input from physicians, their stakeholders, and employees. The decision was based on a competitive analysis including implementation timeline, total cost, impact to both organization's clinicians and patients, and Oracle's unique capabilities of bringing clinical, patient, enterprise applications, and data together to help enable health systems to be more efficient, more secure, and more effective. The Oracle Health electronic health record (EHR) will be deployed at all Billings Clinic-Logan Health hospitals and clinics to improve quality, safety, and service for the health system, providers, and patients.

For more than two decades, Oracle Health has been providing Billings Clinic, Montana's largest health system, with technology support in acute, ambulatory, revenue cycle, and population health. With Billings Clinic and Logan Health's unification into a single health system combined with Oracle Health technology, healthcare will be integrated for patients in Montana like never before.

A Better Patient Experience

Whether a patient is seeking care in Glendive, Montana or more than 570 miles across the state in Whitefish, clinicians at hospitals spanning Montana and northern Wyoming will have access to their health record with one click in the EHR. This can help accelerate and improve care by reducing paper record exchanges or multiple phone calls to different locations for records transfers.

"As a leader in healthcare technology, artificial intelligence, and data security, Oracle Health can help us drive innovation to improve care coordination, enhance patient experiences, and ease the administrative burden for our caregivers. Oracle Health has the unique opportunity to build a vibrant ecosystem to fully support Billings Clinic-Logan Health and regional facilities across Montana and surrounding states," said Chief Information Officer Justin Ott, Billings Clinic-Logan Health. "We believe Oracle Health is the best choice for our patients, our clinicians and business functions, and our unified health system; and that it will serve our needs well into the future. Oracle Health is committed to the continued innovation and enhancements of products to elevate clinical excellence in our vast region."

Billings Clinic-Logan Health chose to expand its Oracle Health footprint and replace its existing Meditech deployment at all Logan Health sites after the competitive analysis and feedback revealed Oracle could provide the support needed for the health system today and into the future. Discussions were conducted with multiple health technology vendors. After thorough considerations in longevity and innovation, Billings Clinic-Logan Health is committed to strengthening and aligning their organizational goals with Oracle Health, which can provide a unique health ecosystem to fully support their hospitals and regional remote facilities.

A Better Clinician & Health System Experience

Using integrated technology across the entire health system, clinicians at Billings Clinic-Logan Health will be able to rely on real-time information from a new or existing patient's medical history, including prior clinical visits and treatments and pharmacy records, by simply opening the patient's health record. This interconnection of patient information will allow the health system to expand the breadth and depth of primary and specialty care provided to patients, connect rural trauma and emergency transport programs, more effectively address diversity and health disparities including underserved and tribal populations, and enhance recruitment and retention of physicians, nurses, and other key staff.

Additionally, physicians at Billings Clinic-Logan Health will have access to an AI-powered Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant which interprets and records key elements of the physician-patient encounter, accurately inputs a draft note into the Oracle Health EHR, and enables the physician to quickly review and approve the clinical documentation produced. Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant transforms the doctor-patient experience by reducing the time doctors spend interacting with their laptops and increasing the time they spend interacting with their patients.

"Like many healthcare organizations across the country, Billings Clinic-Logan Health turned to Oracle Health to better serve its patients, improve its operational performance, and enhance its clinical team's experience," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Oracle Health's comprehensive suite of healthcare technology will help Billings Clinic-Logan Health solve some of its biggest challenges and enable its caregivers to spend less time on process and paperwork and more time on the things that matter most, their patients."

To learn more about how customers, including Billings Clinic-Logan Health, are using Oracle, join the team at Oracle Health Summit in Nashville on Oct. 29-30, 2024. This event is bringing together global healthcare leaders to discuss how to tackle industrywide challenges and apply new innovations.

About Billings Clinic – Logan Health

Billings Clinic and Logan Health are united as one, Montana-based, independent health care system focused on keeping patients and families close to home and connecting care in communities throughout the region. The unified health system serves an area that includes Montana, northern Wyoming and the western Dakotas and is governed by a board of community members and medical professionals. It encompasses 25 hospitals, which includes 16 regional partnerships with critical access hospitals and clinics. More than 9,000 employees, including 1,200 physicians and advanced practice providers practicing in 80 specialties working together to provide patients and their families with a positive, proactive, patient-centered experience through innovative and effective approaches to high quality, safe health care. The health care system has deep commitments to complex care, local access, innovation and health care education. By uniting the two organizations, each of which have served Montana and the surrounding region for more than 100 years, Billings Clinic and Logan Health are better together and better positioned to adapt to the rapidly changing health care environment, with a commitment to sustaining and growing services to meet the needs of Montana and Wyoming families.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

