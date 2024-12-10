Billionaire Roman Avdeev's Blendiser Corp and Other Companies Complete Sale of All Russian Assets

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyprus-headquartered Blendiser Corporation Ltd and other companies, associated with billionaire Roman Avdeev, have today confirmed that they have finalised the sale of his remaining stake in Rossium Group and other assets, completing the exit from all Russian business holdings. The transaction, originally announced in late October 2024, transfers full ownership of the Russian diversified portfolio — spanning the banking sector, agriculture, real estate, and pharmaceuticals — to Region Group and holding companies associated with billionaire Sergei Sudarikov.

Roman Avdeev exited Russia

Mr Avdeev said:

"I want to express my profound gratitude to everyone who has been working with me on building the business of Rossium. I'm confident that under Sergey Sudarikov's leadership, Rossium will continue to thrive.

Blendiser Corp and other companies affiliated with Mr Avdeev maintain a diversified portfolio of investments across multiple sectors and countries. They previously served as the controlling shareholders of Rossium Group and its related assets, with Mr Avdeev personally involved in overseeing the business.

Mr Avdeev, who has 23 children — 19 of whom are adopted — previously indicated a desire to focus more on family life and other non-business pursuits. Now, following the completion of the sale, he no longer holds any assets in Russia. Blendiser Corp and Mr. Avdeev's other companies continue to operate as holding entities, investing in assets across OECD countries and in select emerging markets not subject to international sanctions.

About Blendiser Corp

Blendiser Corporation Ltd is an international investment management and holding company registered and headquartered in Cyprus. Since its incorporation in 2018 has been managing a diversified portfolio of assets in the UK, the EU and other global markets.

About Rossium Group

Rossium Group is an investment holding company established in 2006. Its flagship asset is the Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM), ranked seventh in Russia by assets. In 2023 Rossium Group reported a profit of RUB 17.5 billion (approximately $200 million) on revenue of RUB 71.6 billion (approximately $840 million). Rossium's investments also include pension and insurance services as well as assets in the industrial sectors.

About Sergei Sudarikov

Sergei Sudarikov is the principal beneficiary of the Region Group, an investment conglomerate active in banking, real estate, pension funds, and insurance. Prior to the transaction, Mr Sudarikov controlled a 31% stake in Rossium Group.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576597/Roman_Avdeev.jpg

SOURCE Blendiser Corp Ltd