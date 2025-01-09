Billtrust Announces 2024 Milestones Highlighted by AI-Powered Innovation

Order-to-Cash Software Leader Helps Companies Accelerate Cash Flow, Grow and Retain Customers

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, reported 2024 business highlights which helped companies enhance customer experiences and improve financial health.

"In 2024, our team provided more tools than ever to help B2B finance teams gain deeper insights into their business to speed cash flow and drive material savings," said Billtrust CEO Sunil Rajasekar. "We continued to invest in generative AI technologies, collaborated with top industry partners, and were recognized by leading global analyst firms for our achievements. We'll continue to build on these in 2025, helping our customers streamline and simplify their order-to-cash processes and deliver measurable outcomes."

"Billtrust has revolutionized our AR operations," said Tim Hoffman, Vice President Americas Finance & Business Operations, Össur. "The real-time dashboard and customer portal have transformed how we manage collections and interact with our clients. The ease of use and efficiency gained are invaluable, and we're excited to expand our use of Billtrust to other companies in the coming year."

"Billtrust has been a game-changer for our order-to-cash process. Their solutions handle everything from cash application to invoice distribution and customer portals, making our collections management more effective than ever," said Avron Cohen, Director of Corporate Finance, Daylight Transport.

